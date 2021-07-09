Flame Arrestors Market expected to reach $1195.39 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% | Emerson, Orbit Industries, L&J Technologies, Martin Kurz & Co., Morrison Bros, Groth

The report on “Flame Arrestors Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Flame Arrestors Market is accounted for $683.97 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1195.39 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast Period. Improper functioning or failing equipment requires high maintenance and Safety Guidelines and Regulations for Industries are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, Improper functioning or failing equipment requires high maintenance and lack of efficient government monitoring for industrial safety in developing economies are some of the key factors hindering the market growth. In addition, Replacement of Legacy Equipment in Industries is the opportunity of the market.

Flame arresters are used as protection against explosions by preventing the transmission of flame and explosion transfer in machines, equipment, and plant, containing inflammable gas or steam-air mixtures of inflammable liquids. FlameSaf arrester products use the technical principle of a ‘quenching gap’. The quenching gap selected for the combustion condition of each application is too small for a flame to pass and burning is ‘arrested’. These autonomous safety systems limit the effects of the explosions, rendering them harmless, they are intended to allow flow but prevent flame transmission.

Emerson, Orbit Industries, LLC., L&J Technologies, Martin Kurz & Co., Morrison Bros. Co., Groth Corporation, Bs&B Safety Systems, Elmac Technologies, Motherwell Tank Protection, PORTEGO Inc., Precise Equipment Company, Protectoseal, Tornado Combustion Technologies, Parker, Westech Industrial, ACME VALVES INDUSTRIES, Ergil, Fluidyne Instruments

The “Global Flame Arrestors Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Flame Arrestors market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Flame Arrestors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Flame Arrestors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Flame Arrestors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Flame Arrestors market in these regions.

