Food Grade Gases Market 2017-2026 Future Growth : The Tyczka Group, Massy Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Wesfarmers Limited, The Linde Group, Air Water, Gulf Cryo

According to Publisher, the Global Food Grade Gases market accounted for $4.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Rising number of microbreweries, growing meat and seafood production and increased consumption of soft drinks among youth population are some key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, rising number of new food & beverage product developments will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, stringent government rules to meet quality standards are restricting market growth.

Food grade gases find myriads of applications in the carbonation, blanketing, packaging, and freezing and chilling processes for a broad spectrum of food products. The food-grade gases are majorly used in food products that are susceptible to risk including fatty fish, meat, veggies, and ready-to-eat products. Thus, food-grade gases play a significant role in reducing the risk of food spoilage while transportation by modifying the atmosphere of packaging and ensuring that the product remains safe until it reaches to customers.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Grade Gases Market include The Tyczka Group, Massy Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Wesfarmers Limited, The Linde Group, Air Water, Inc., Gulf Cryo, PT Aneka Gas Industries, SOL Group, The Messer Group GmBH, Air Liquide and Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

