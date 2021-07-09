Food Robotics Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023 | Top Key Players – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , ABB Group , Rockwell Automation , Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Food Robotics Market was valued at $1,535 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $3,612 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Robots have taken over many industries by completing the tasks more economically and efficiently. The use of robotics in the food & beverage industry has increased at a significant rate in the recent years, particularly in the processing and packaging systems. Robots offer advantages such as increased productivity, better hygiene, better process control, high speed, flexibility, and others.

Increase in demand for speedy production in the food industry majorly drives the market. The rise in demand for ready-to-eat food products and other processed food products also fuels the food robotics market. The adoption rate of automation is sluggish in the food industry. However, with the adoption of intelligent systems and cost-efficient technology, it is more feasible to automate many complex and repetitive tasks in the food industry. This is projected to boost the food robotics market during the forecast period. The major restraint in the market is the lack of availability of skilled labors to operate these robots.

Major Key Players of the Food Robotics Market are:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , ABB Group , Rockwell Automation , Kawasaki Heavy Industries , Kuka , Fanuc Corporation , Yaskawa Electric Corporation , Seiko Epson Corporation , Staubli International AG , Universal Robotics A/S

The report segments the global food robotics market based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, scara, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market till 2023.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Food Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Food Robotics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Food Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Food Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Food Robotics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

