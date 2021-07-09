Fuel Card Market Competitive Analysis with Top Key Players like ENGEN PETROLEUM, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, Libya Oil Holding

The Industry report for “Global Fuel Card Market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

A fuel card, also known as the fleet card is utilized for the payment of fuel at gas stations. These cards are also used for the payment of vehicle maintenance and other expenses. The features of fuel card include convenient and comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates, providing real-time updates to fleet managers or owners and enabling them to track all the business related expenses of their fleet. These cards eliminate the manual task of submission of receipts, auditing, and the issuance of checks. The increasing cashless transactions, cost saving from discounts and offers, availability of value-added services, rising fuel theft, technological shifts, and changing customer behavior/preference are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the fuel card market. Moreover, a profound shift to payments digitization and the influence of IoT are expected to provide significant opportunities to fuel card market to grow in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the fuel card market are BP P.L.C., Comdata, ENGEN PETROLEUM LTD., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Libya Oil Holding Ltd, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc. among others.

This report provides in depth study of “Fuel Card Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fuel Card Industry report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The “Global Fuel Card Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fuel card market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global fuel card market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global fuel card market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the fuel card market.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fuel Card Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Fuel Card Market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Fuel Card Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Fuel Card Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Fuel Card Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Fuel Card Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions

