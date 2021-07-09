Gas Insulated Switchgear Market expected to reach $42.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% | Larsen & Toubro, General Electric Company, Siemens Ag, Schneider Electric Se, Crompton Greaves, Hitachi

The report on “Gas Insulated Switchgear Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market is accounted for $17.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $42.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Some of the important factors driving the market growth are rising investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, government initiatives towards enhancing electricity access and rising share of renewable power generation. However, huge Cost of Equipment and strict environmental & safety regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth. One of the major opportunities is extension or replacement of old switchgear at substations in developed regions.

The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is metal enclosed switchgears that are further environment-friendly, more reliable and more adoptable than traditional air-insulated switchgears (AIS). Furthermore, GIS needs a visual inspection, at a regular basis, for every four years as opposed to AIS that requires a visual inspection for every two years. GIS requires less space and can be installed indoors.

Larsen & Toubro, General Electric Company, Siemens Ag, Schneider Electric Se, Crompton Greaves, Hitachi Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electric Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., Alstom Sa, Chint Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Meidensha, Nissin Electric, Eaton Corporation Plc, Winpak Ltd., Powell Industries, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting Gas Insulated Switchgear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Gas Insulated Switchgear market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size

2.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gas Insulated Switchgear Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gas Insulated Switchgear Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Sales by Product

4.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Revenue by Product

4.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Breakdown Data by End User

