Global 1 2 3 4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market size will reach US$ 5 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.2% – Dafeng Jingyuan, New Japan Chemical, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Wuhan Jiakailong Technology, Sadhana Nitro Chem

According to this study, over the next five years the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5 million by 2024, from US$ 4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

98% Purity

99% Purity

Both production and share 98% Purity are much higher than 99% Puity

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Textile Treating Agent

Epoxy Resin Hardener

Electrical Insulating Coating

In 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market, the Textile Treating Agent holds an important share in terms of applications,occupied 61.8%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dafeng Jingyuan

New Japan Chemical

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Wuhan Jiakailong Technology

Sadhana Nitro Chem

Table of Contents:

Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid by Manufacturers

4 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Dafeng Jingyuan

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered

12.1.3 Dafeng Jingyuan 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Dafeng Jingyuan News

12.2 New Japan Chemical

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered

12.2.3 New Japan Chemical 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 New Japan Chemical News

12.3 Changmao Biochemical Engineering

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered

12.3.3 Changmao Biochemical Engineering 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Changmao Biochemical Engineering News

12.4 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered

12.4.3 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology News

12.5 Sadhana Nitro Chem

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered

12.5.3 Sadhana Nitro Chem 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sadhana Nitro Chem News

