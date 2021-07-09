Global 1 2 3 4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market size will reach US$ 5 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.2% – Dafeng Jingyuan, New Japan Chemical, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Wuhan Jiakailong Technology, Sadhana Nitro Chem
According to this study, over the next five years the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5 million by 2024, from US$ 4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
98% Purity
99% Purity
Both production and share 98% Purity are much higher than 99% Puity
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Textile Treating Agent
Epoxy Resin Hardener
Electrical Insulating Coating
In 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market, the Textile Treating Agent holds an important share in terms of applications,occupied 61.8%.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Dafeng Jingyuan
New Japan Chemical
Changmao Biochemical Engineering
Wuhan Jiakailong Technology
Sadhana Nitro Chem
Table of Contents:
Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid by Manufacturers
4 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Dafeng Jingyuan
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered
12.1.3 Dafeng Jingyuan 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Dafeng Jingyuan News
12.2 New Japan Chemical
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered
12.2.3 New Japan Chemical 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 New Japan Chemical News
12.3 Changmao Biochemical Engineering
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered
12.3.3 Changmao Biochemical Engineering 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Changmao Biochemical Engineering News
12.4 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered
12.4.3 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology News
12.5 Sadhana Nitro Chem
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Offered
12.5.3 Sadhana Nitro Chem 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sadhana Nitro Chem News
