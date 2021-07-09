Global Active Air Sampler Market size will reach US$ 104.6 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.3% – VWR, Orum International, Sartorius, MBV AG, LightHouse, Particle Measuring Systems
According to this study, over the next five years the Active Air Sampler market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 104.6 million by 2024, from US$ 85 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Active Air Sampler business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Active Air Sampler market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Active Air Sampler value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Portable Microbial Air Sampler
Desktop Microbial Air Sampler
The major types of active air sampler are portable microbial air sampler and desktop microbial air sampler. Portable microbial air sampler is the dominated type, which accounting for above 65% sales share in 2018..
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Hospital & Clinic
In terms of the application of air samplers, the pharmaceutical industry is the most widely used, with a market share of 42.13% in 2018. In the other three applications, the market share is not much different, at around 19%.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
VWR
Orum International
Sartorius
MBV AG
LightHouse
Particle Measuring Systems
Bertin Technologies
bioMerieux
Climet Instruments
Sarstedt
Tianjin Hengao
IUL
Multitech Enviro Analytical
Qingdao Junray
Emtek
Aquqria srl
