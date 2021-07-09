Global Automotive Power Modules Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Automotive Power Modules market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Power Modules market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive Power Modules are used in hybrid and electric vehicles etc. Automotive Power Module provides the physical containment for several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. These power semiconductors (so-called dies) are typically soldered or sintered on a power electronic substrate that carries the power semiconductors, provides electrical and thermal contact and electrical insulation where needed.

The automotive power module is classified into the IGBT Modules and SiC Modules according to the product type. As of 2018, IGBT Modules segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share, reach to 29.80 million units, while SiC Modules power module 3.02 million units and will occupy more market share gradually. Automotive power module is major applied in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Battery Electric Vehicles will dominate the market in the future.The automotive power module market is relative concentrated market; key players include Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Semikron, Danfoss, ROHM, BYD, Starpower Semiconductor; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and Europe.

The Automotive Power Modules market was valued at 942.1 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2810 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Power Modules.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Automotive Power Modules, presents the global Automotive Power Modules market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Power Modules capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Automotive Power Modules by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Market Segment by Product Type

IGBT Modules

SiC Modules

In 2018, IGBT Modules accounted for a major share of 90% in the global Automotive Power Modules market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2487 M USD by 2025 from 843 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

In Automotive Power Modules market, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 71516 (K Units) by 2025. It means that Automotive Power Modules will be promising in the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Power Modules status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Power Modules manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Power Modules are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

