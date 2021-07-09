Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-power-modules-sales-market-report-2019
Automotive Power Modules are used in hybrid and electric vehicles etc. Automotive Power Module provides the physical containment for several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. These power semiconductors (so-called dies) are typically soldered or sintered on a power electronic substrate that carries the power semiconductors, provides electrical and thermal contact and electrical insulation where needed.
The automotive power module is classified into the IGBT Modules and SiC Modules according to the product type. As of 2018, IGBT Modules segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share, reach to 29.80 million units, while SiC Modules power module 3.02 million units and will occupy more market share gradually. Automotive power module is major applied in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Battery Electric Vehicles will dominate the market in the future.The automotive power module market is relative concentrated market; key players include Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Semikron, Danfoss, ROHM, BYD, Starpower Semiconductor; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and Europe.
The global Automotive Power Modules market was valued at 942.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Automotive Power Modules market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Power Modules market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Infineon
Mitsubishi Electric
Fuji Electric
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device
Semikron
Danfoss
ROHM
BYD
Starpower Semiconductor
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
IGBT Modules
SiC Modules
In 2018, IGBT Modules accounted for a major share of 90% in the global Automotive Power Modules market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2487 M USD by 2025 from 843 M USD in 2018.
Segment by Application
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
In Automotive Power Modules market, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 71516 (K Units) by 2025. It means that Automotive Power Modules will be promising in the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) field in the next couple of years.
