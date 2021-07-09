Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) is a system that provides easy access to cardiovascular electronic medical records (EMR) in images, reports, and waveforms in multiple locations in the real-time, which facilitates virtual cardiac care. CVIS is used to endorse clinical data collected with a high level of evidence-based quality by using the software.

Factors influencing the market growth are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing government initiatives towards the implementation of electronic health record system, technological advancements in CVIS and rising demand for data-driven technologies. On the other hand, high cost of CVIS followed by the need for training can limit the growth of global cardiovascular information system market during the forecast period.

The global cardiovascular information system market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, end user and region. Based on component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of Deployment, the global cardiovascular information (CVIS) system market has been segmented into on-premise and web/cloud-based model. On the basis of application, the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market has been segmented into cardiac and peripheral catheterization, hemodynamic monitoring, electrophysiology, echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, ECG/stress/Holter management, nuclear cardiology, and others. On the basis of end user, the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, cardiac cath labs, and others.

The global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market accounted for USD 709.80 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market are General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, McKesson Corporation (Change Healthcare), Cerner Corporation, IBM Watson Health, LUMEDX, Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Agfa Healthcare), Digisonics Inc., Carestream Health, Epic Systems Corporation, ScImage, Inc.

Study Objectives

>> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market

>> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

>> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on component, deployment, application, end user and region

>> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments concerning regional markets and key countries

>> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

>> To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market

Target Audience

>> Healthcare IT solutions provider companies

>> CVIS Service Providers

>> Hospitals

>> Diagnostic centers

>> Research and consulting firms

>> Venture capitalists

Key Findings

>> The global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market is expected to reach a value of USD 1343.26 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.30%.

>> On the basis of component, the software segment is projected to be larger, registering a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.

>> By deployment, the web/cloud-based segment is expected to be larger to be valued at USD 850.09 USD million by 2025.

>> On the basis of application, the cardiac and peripheral catheterization segment accounted for the larger market share of 32.44% in 2017.

>> On the basis of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share and was valued at USD 341.97 million in 2017.

>> On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounted for the largest market share of 37.6% in 2017.

> Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 8.87% from 2018 to 2025.

The report also offers a regional analysis,

>> Americas

o North America

ï‚§ US

ï‚§ Canada

o Latin America

>> Europe

o Western Europe

ï‚§ Germany

ï‚§ France

ï‚§ UK

ï‚§ Italy

ï‚§ Spain

ï‚§ Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

>> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

>> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

