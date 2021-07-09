Global Cellulose Acetate Market Expected to reach $7.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.48% – Primester, Rhodia Acetow, Borregaard, Mitsubishi Rayon, Imperial Tobacco Group

Global Cellulose Acetate Market is accounted for $3.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising industrialization provides huge growth opportunity, expanding textile and apparel industry in BRIC nations and recent technological developments in cellulose acetate. Furthermore, demand for advanced cellulose acetate to reduce exposure to toxicants during smoking acts as major opportunity for the growth of the market. However, volatility of raw material prices, stringent regulations is hampering the market growth.

Cellulose acetate is a semi synthetic compound and is obtained by acetylation of the plant substance cellulose. Prime two sources of the natural cellulose are wood pulp and cotton linens. The reaction of natural cellulose with acetic anhydride is carried out to produce cellulose acetate, which is available in the form of flakes. It is a high performing thermoplastic polymer which has several adaptable properties. Cellulose acetate is reel into textile fibers called as acetate, rayon or triacetate. Cellulose acetate in primary form cannot be processed as a thermoplastic. Therefore, it can only be processed by dissolving in a solvent and rotating or casting.

Based on product, cellulose acetate tow segment fuels the market because it is a primary component used for the manufacturing of cigarette filters and extruded plastics. By application, textiles & apparels industry segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to the various properties that the product offer such as soft nature, heat-resistance, and comfort. The increasing use of cellulose acetate as a replacement of silk owing to its low cost is expected to fuel the growth of the textile industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the increased technological & infrastructural developments and large cigarette manufacturing industry in the region.

Some of the key players in cellulose acetate market include Primester, Rhodia Acetow GmbH, Borregaard, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Imperial Tobacco Group, Daicel Corporation, Solvay Acetow GmbH, Rayonier, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Philip Morris International, Sappi, Buckeye Technologies, Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Tembec, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, SK chemicals and Rayonier.

Products Covered:

-Cellulose Acetate Filament

-Cellulose Ester Plastics

-Cellulose Acetate Tow

-Cellulose Acetate Flakes

-Other Products

Types Covered:

-Plastic

-Fiber

Applications Covered:

-Photographic Films

-Cigarette Filters

-Tapes & Labels

-Textiles & Apparel

-Extrusion & Molding

-Film & Sheet Castings

-Surface Coatings

-Spectacle Frames

-Packaging

-Filtration

-Water treatment

-Other Applications

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

