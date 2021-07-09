Global Molecular Quality Controls Market outlook by industry size, share, revenue, regions and top key players analysis from 2019–2026

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Analysis

The Global Molecular Quality Controls Market was valued at USD 125.40 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 265.75 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.79% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Molecular Quality Controls?

Molecular Quality controls is useful in monitoring the performance of in vitro nucleic acid testing procedures for viral load assays, healthcare related infections and infections associated with sexually transmitted diseases. The main focus of these quality controls is to test the molecular diagnostic products in order to identify defects and reporting it to the management authorities. This further influences the decision on whether to release the product or not. The increasing portfolio of molecular quality control products makes it easy to meet risk reduction goals by enabling labs to use the best QC practices and advanced data management tools.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The major factors contributing in the growth of the global molecular quality controls market includes rising number of accredited clinical laboratories, increasing adoption of third-party quality controls and growing demand for external quality assessment support that further drives the market. On the contrary, the high costs associated with the quality control process and constraint in budget in hospitals and laboratories might hinder the overall market at a global level.

The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Molecular Quality Controls Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Molecular Quality Controls Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Zeptometrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Microbiologics, Inc., Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc., Quidel, Qnostics, and Theranostica. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.



Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By Product

• Independent Controls

• Instrument-Specific Controls

o PCR

o DNA Sequencing & NGS

o Other Technologies

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By Analyte Type

• Single-Analyte Controls

• Multi-Analyte Controls



Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By Application

• Infectious Diseases

• Oncology

• Genetic Testing

• Other Applications

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By End user

• Clinical Laboratories

• Hospitals

• IVD Manufacturers and Contract Research Organizations

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Other End Users

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

