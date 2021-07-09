Global Pedelec Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Pedelec Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Pedelec market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Pedelec industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

A pedelec (from pedal electric cycle) is a bicycle where the rider’s pedalling is assisted by a small electric motor; thus it is a type of low-powered e-bike. However, unlike some other types of e-bikes, pedelecs are classified as conventional bicycles in many countries by road authorities rather than as a type of electric moped. Pedelecs include an electronic controller which cuts power to the motor when the rider is not pedalling or when a certain speed – usually 25 km/h (16 mph) – is reached.

Europe is expected to be the largest market with market share of 84.15% in 2018 for Pedelec during the forecast period. Following Europe, North America is the second largest market with share of 8.45% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pedelec market will register a 15.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17400 million by 2024, from US$ 8500 million in 2019.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BBF Bike

Accell

Derby Cycle

Giant Bicycle

Merida

Trek Bicycle

BMC Group

Specialized

Riese & Müller

Stevens

Segmentation by product type:

Urban Pedelec

Touring Pedelec

Mountain Pedelec

Others

Segmentation by application:

Leisure

Commuting

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pedelec consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pedelec market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pedelec manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pedelec with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pedelec submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

