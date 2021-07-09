Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Expected to reach $149.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.75% – West Pharmaceutical Services, Amcor, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Vitro, West Rock, AptarGroup

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is accounted for $70.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors favouring the growth of the market are growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, growing demand for drug delivery devices and blister packaging. Additionally, rapid increase in the growth of the primary pharmaceutical packaging, growth in global demand for primary pharmaceutical packaging are considered as opportunities for the market growth. However, increasing overall packaging costs owing to dynamic regulatory measures and stringent regulations set by various governing bodies are acts as restrains the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical packaging prevents complex pharmaceuticals from being contaminated by external toxins and microbial activities, to ensure safety, and simultaneously extending the shelf life of the products. Drug manufacturers are bound by international compliance jurisdictions enforced by regulatory authorities, which maintain that packaging is a crucial element in the process of drug delivery up until the final point of purchase.

Based on type, plastic bottle segment holds the largest market share. The growth of this segment can be attributed to ease of production of plastic bottles, wide acceptance of plastic bottles in the pharmaceutical industry, and protection provided by them to medicines from harsh environments, such as snow and moisture, among others. Depending upon the end user, pharmaceutical packaging segment witnessed considerable market growth owing to the presence of in-house packaging facilities in the manufacturing locations of industry participants.

By geography, North America holds significant market share due to the increase in the number of new product launches with specialized packaging needs in this region.

Some of the key players in pharmaceutical packaging market include West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Amcor Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., West Rock Co., AptarGroup, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Becton Dickinson & Co., Capsugel Inc., Berry, Plastics Group, Inc., Owens-Illinois, Inc., SGD SA, CCL Industries Inc., Schott AG, Bemis, Sonoco, Visy and DS Smith.

Types Covered:

-Pre-Fillable Inhalers

-Labels & Accessories

-Vials

-Pre-Fillable Syringes

-Temperature Controlled Vaccines/Medicines Packaging

-Medication Tubes

-Cartridges

-Jars & Canisters

-Ampoules

-Pouches & Strip Packs

-Medical Specialty Bags

-Blister Packs

-Plastic Bottles

-Caps & Closures

-Parenteral Containers

-Specialty Bags

-Prescription Containers

-Tertiary Pharmaceutical Packaging

-IV Bags

-Mini-jars

-Bottles (Rigid)

-Sachets

-Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories

-Other Types

Veterinary Vaccines Covered:

-Equine Vaccines Packaging

-Porcine Vaccines Packaging

-Feline Vaccines Packaging

-Aquaculture Vaccines Packaging

-Livestock Vaccines Packaging

-Canine Vaccines Packaging

-Poultry Vaccines Packaging

End Users Covered:

-Contract Packaging

-Pharmaceutical Packaging

-Institutional Pharmacy

-Retail Pharmacy

-Other End Users

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

