Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2026 – Sonoco Products Company, West-Rock , Greif, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, Bemis Company

Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Some of the factors favouring the market growth are emergence of sustainable and recycling packaging materials, steady growth in construction activity and increased demand for food and packaging transport materials across the globe. Moreover the growths of the sustainability buoyed by legislations across various countries are considered as the major opportunities in the market during the forecast period. However, stringent packaging regulations lay down by the government regulatory authority and growing competition from flexible packaging is also anticipated to hamper the growth of rigid bulk packaging market.

Packaging has become a vital part of any product’s lifecycle predominantly because the packaging protects and preserves a product from any kind of harm such as leakage, contamination, damage, etc. during the course of transit, consumption and storage. Achieving highest degree of product safety at every stage of product lifecycle is considered to be one of the major concerns of sensitive products manufactures. Moreover, sensitive products require rigid packaging. Rigid bulk packaging is primarily used for packaging perishable goods such as food & beverages items, pharmaceutical products and chemicals. The basic purpose of rigid bulk packaging is to protect these goods from the point of manufacturing to the point of distribution. Rigid bulk packaging is generally done with rigid plastics, steel and paper.

Depending on the product, drums segment fuels the market, due to the increasing demand for drums gradually stabilizes; their popularity is expected to continue owing to their low cost, easy portability, and multiple uses. Moreover, drums are available in a range of options including open-top drums, narrow-mouth drums, wide-mouth drums, and welded top drums, which will propel this segment’s growth prospects. Based on the end user, industrial segment is dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the ease in transportation and storage employing these solutions, coupled with the increased import and export of chemicals and oil & gas across various regions.

By geography, Asia Pacific is leading the market which is contributing the most to the rigid bulk packaging market. It is expected that the growing movers and packers industry in India and China will further fuel the growth of rigid bulk packaging market in this region.

Some of the key players in the rigid bulk packaging market include Sonoco Products Company,West-Rock , Greif Inc., Mondi PLC, Packaging Corporation of America, Bemis Company Inc., Nefab AB, The Cary Company, Berry Global , Rock-Tenn, Brambles, Taihua Group, Hoover Container Solutions, Cleveland Steel Container, Berenfield Containers, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA , Chem-Tainer , Corr-Pak Corporation, International Paper and Bway Corporation.

Types Covered:

-Plastic Totes

-Plastic Crates

Materials Covered:

-Plastic

-Metal

-Wood & Panels

-Paper Boards

-Other Materials

Products Covered:

-Bulk Boxes

-Pails

-Rigid intermediate containers (RIBCs)

-Drums

-Material handling containers

-Industrial Bulk Containers

-Other Products

End Users Covered:

-Food

-Detergent & Cleaner

-Industrial

-Agricultural

-Paint & Coating

-Beverage

-Pharmaceutical and Chemical

-Other End Users

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

