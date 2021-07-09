Global Shipbuilding Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Shipbuilding market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shipbuilding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history.

Shipbuilding and ship repairs, both commercial and military, are referred to as “naval engineering”. The construction of boats is a similar activity called boat building.

South Korea has the largest market share in the global shipbuilding market, followed by China and Japan. The global market share of the Korean shipbuilding industry has reached 34%; the global market share of China’s shipbuilding industry is 33%; the global market share of the Japanese shipbuilding industry is 17%. In Korea, the government is taking various initiatives to support the shipbuilding industry, and Korea has the largest share of new orders. The global share of China’s shipbuilding is growing steadily. In Japan, several reforms have taken place.The global shipbuilding market is expected to grow in future due to increasing seaborne trade and economic growth, rising energy consumption, demand of eco-friendly ships and shipping services, and the advent of robotics in shipbuilding. Orders are declining, many shipyards have stopped production and went bankrupt. However, such changes have also led to a small increase in the price of the order. The world is continuing to change at a rapid pace.

The Shipbuilding market was valued at 114250 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 175190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shipbuilding.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Shipbuilding, presents the global Shipbuilding market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Shipbuilding capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Shipbuilding by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Hyundai

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

CSIC

Imabari Shipbuilding

Japan Marine United

CSSC

Samsung

Fincantieri

Oshima Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

COSCO

Market Segment by Product Type

Bulkers

Tankers

Containers

Cruise and Ferry

Others

In 2019, Bulkers accounted for a major share of 34% in the global Shipbuilding market. And this product segment is poised to reach 61628 M USD by 2025 from 43371 M USD in 2019.

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Transportation

Goods Transportation

In global Shipbuilding market, Goods Transportation segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 79814 (K CGT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.23% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Shipbuilding will be promising in the Goods Transportation field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Shipbuilding status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Shipbuilding manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shipbuilding are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

