Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-shipbuilding-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history.
Shipbuilding and ship repairs, both commercial and military, are referred to as “naval engineering”. The construction of boats is a similar activity called boat building.
South Korea has the largest market share in the global shipbuilding market, followed by China and Japan. The global market share of the Korean shipbuilding industry has reached 34%; the global market share of China’s shipbuilding industry is 33%; the global market share of the Japanese shipbuilding industry is 17%. In Korea, the government is taking various initiatives to support the shipbuilding industry, and Korea has the largest share of new orders. The global share of China’s shipbuilding is growing steadily. In Japan, several reforms have taken place.The global shipbuilding market is expected to grow in future due to increasing seaborne trade and economic growth, rising energy consumption, demand of eco-friendly ships and shipping services, and the advent of robotics in shipbuilding. Orders are declining, many shipyards have stopped production and went bankrupt. However, such changes have also led to a small increase in the price of the order. The world is continuing to change at a rapid pace.
The global Shipbuilding market was valued at 114250 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 175190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Shipbuilding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shipbuilding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Shipbuilding in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Shipbuilding manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hyundai
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
CSIC
Imabari Shipbuilding
Japan Marine United
CSSC
Samsung
Fincantieri
Oshima Shipbuilding
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
COSCO
Segment by Regions
South Korea
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Segment by Type
Bulkers
Tankers
Containers
Cruise and Ferry
Others
In 2019, Bulkers accounted for a major share of 34% in the global Shipbuilding market. And this product segment is poised to reach 61628 M USD by 2025 from 43371 M USD in 2019.
Segment by Application
Passenger Transportation
Goods Transportation
In global Shipbuilding market, Goods Transportation segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 79814 (K CGT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.23% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Shipbuilding will be promising in the Goods Transportation field in the next couple of years.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-shipbuilding-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Shipbuilding Market Professional Survey Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com