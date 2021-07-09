Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market Expected to reach $162.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% – Dupont, Mitushi Biopharma, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Beneo

Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market is accounted for $116.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $162.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing number of people with diabetes, obesity and growing health awareness are the key factors fuelling the market growth. On the flipside, growing issues regarding clean label solutions, and the complex regulatory structure in Europe and United States are hampering the market growth. The sugars including sweeteners, experienced growth during the last ten years due to advancement in production, which has made the market alter and modern.

Sugar is naturally found in many foods, including milk, grains, fruit, and vegetables. Certain tissues in the body, such as the brain and red blood cells, exclusively use sugar for energy. Furthermore, these carbohydrate-rich foods provide a variety of other nutrients, such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is important to consume them in moderation.

On the basis of types, Sugar Syrups are part of the simple carbohydrate family, with the same calorific value as all other sugars (sucrose or white sugar, lactose, etc.). There high demand from emerging economies owing to growing urbanization is leading the market from front. Sugar syrup is made by breaking down the starch through hydrolysis which releases some of the glucose units. These are found in several applications in confectionary, beverages and several other foods. Whereas, Sweeteners are prolific found in everything from candy to crackers to soups and salad dressings.

Some of the Key players included in sugar and sweeteners market are Dupont, Mitushi Biopharma, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Beneo Gmbh, Biofeed

British Sugar Plc., Celanese Corporation, Clasado Biosciences, Cosucra-groupe Warcoing S.A., Dairy Crest, Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, Frieslandcampina, Grain Processing Corporation, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Hyet Sweet, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Lallemand Inc., Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., Purecircle, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Sensus B.V., Tate & Lyle, Tereos, The Ingredient House (TIH), Wilmar Bioethanol, Xylitol Canada Inc., Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. And Zukán Sl.

Types Covered:

-Sugar Syrups

-Natural Sweetener

-Artificial Sweetener

-Whole Cane Sugar

-White Sugar

-Trehalose

-Organic Sugar

-Glucose

-Fructose

-Coconut Palm Sugar

-Brown Sugar

-Polyols

-Fibers

Applications Covered:

-Pharmaceuticals

-Personal Care

-Nutraceuticals

-Beverage

-Food

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

