Global Thin-Film Resistors Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Thin-Film Resistors Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Thin-Film Resistors market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Thin-Film Resistors industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.

The industry has a high market concentration rate. Of the major players of Thin Film Resistors, Vishay maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. Vishay accounted for 30.23 % of the global Thin Film Resistors revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 10.91 %, 9.22 % including KOA and Susumu.

According to this study, over the next five years the Thin-Film Resistors market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 650 million by 2024, from US$ 510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thin-Film Resistors business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vishay

KOA

Susumu

Cyntec

Viking Tech

Panasonic

Yageo

Walsin Technology

Bourns

TE Connectivity

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Ta-I Technology

Uniohm

Ralec Electronics

Ever Ohms

Segmentation by product type:

Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

1% Tolerance

1% Tolerance

Others

Segmentation by application:

Instrumentation

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronics

Communication Device

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Thin-Film Resistors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Thin-Film Resistors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thin-Film Resistors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thin-Film Resistors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Thin-Film Resistors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

