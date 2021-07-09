In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Automotive HUDs Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Automotive HUDs Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) is a digital transparent image that displaying the same information you would get from the dashboard. This can include everything from your current speed to the revs on your engine, and even various temperature gauges. There are two types of HUD. The first is to treat the back of the windshield in such a way that an image projected onto it will reflect to the driver. The second is to have a small combiner that is separate from the windshield. Combiners can be retracted.

The global automotive Head-up Display (HUD) industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Developing countries are running their first installations or moving to this solution. The global leading players in this market are Nippon Seiki, Continental, Yazaki Corporation, Denso and Bosch, which accounts for 62.96 % of total value.The Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) are mainly used by Premium Car, Luxury Car and Mid Segment Car. The main applications are Premium Car and Luxury Car which accounts for above 46% and it is forecasted that share will be decrease in 2025. The penetration rate in the low-end and mid segment will increase.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive HUDs is 796 million US$ and it will reach 2460.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive HUDs.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive HUDs, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive HUDs production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Nippon Seiki

Continental

Yazaki Corporation

Denso

Bosch

Aptiv

Visteon Corporation

E-Lead

Garmin

HUDWAY

Pioneer Corp

Hudly

Springteq Electronics

Kivic

Coagent Enterprise

Founder

RoadRover Technology

Market Segment by Product Type

Windshield Projected HUD

Combiner Projected HUD

In 2018, Combiner Projected HUD accounted for a major share of 63.88% in the global Automotive HUDs market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1369.98 Million US$ by 2025 from 407.36 Million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Premium Car

Luxury Car

Mid Segment Car

Others

In Automotive HUDs market, the Mid Segment Car holds an important share in terms of application in 2018, and it is expected to reach a volume of 4886.5 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.79% during 2019 and 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive HUDs status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive HUDs manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive HUDs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

