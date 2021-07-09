Global Vertical Farming Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Vertical Farming Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Vertical Farming market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Vertical Farming industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vertical Farming market will register a 39.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11100 million by 2024, from US$ 2120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vertical Farming business, shared in Chapter

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Vertical Harvest

Infinite Harvest

FarmedHere

Segmentation by product type:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

Segmentation by application:

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vertical Farming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vertical Farming market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vertical Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vertical Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vertical Farming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

