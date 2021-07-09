Global Zener Diodes Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Zener Diodes Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Zener Diodes market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Zener Diodes industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

A zener diode is used for regulating voltage in practical circuit applications. This semi-conductor device permits the flow of current in a unidirectional way. Provided with sufficient voltage, they allow the flow of current in the opposite direction as well. The excess voltage required for reversing the direction of flow of current is termed as breakdown voltage or Zener voltage. The major role of a Zener Diode is to function as a voltage regulator. It is fairly employed in many electrical and electronic tools and equipments. The Zener Diode varies in a wider range based on its mounting location. Most of them are either mounted onto a surface or found in holed components. The surface mount Zener Diodes are directly mounted on a printed circuit board.

China’s Zener diode industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Zener diode large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import. With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china, the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Zener diode market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Zener diode market and technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Zener Diodes market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1010 million by 2024, from US$ 860 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Zener Diodes business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vishay

ON Semiconductor

NXP (Nexperia)

ROHM

Diodes

Toshiba

Microsemi

Renesas Electronics

Good-Ark Electronics

Torex Semiconductor

Comchip

ANOVA

Bourns

Micro Commercial Components

Segmentation by product type:

Through Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronic

Automotive Electronics

Industrial

Telecommunications

Computing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Zener Diodes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Zener Diodes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Zener Diodes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Zener Diodes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Zener Diodes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

