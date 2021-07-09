Heat Meter Market expected to reach $1,814.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% | Siemens, Kamstrup, Danfoss, Engelmann, Sensus (Xylem), Sontex, Qundis

The report on “Heat Meter Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Heat Meter market is accounted for $789.87 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,814.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the mandatory legislative requirement to install heat meters, accurate measurement of heat consumption, and increased savings through heat conservation. However, the capital cost associated with heat meters are restraining factors for the growth of the heat meter market. Additionally, a rise in the development of district heating infrastructure is considered as the market growth opportunities.

A heat meter or flux calorimeter is a device which measures thermal energy provided by a source or delivered to a sink, by measuring the flow rate of the heat transfer fluid and the change in its temperature between the outflow and return legs of the system. It is typically used in industrial plants for measuring boiler output and heat taken by the process, and for district heating systems to measure the heat delivered to consumers.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Siemens, Kamstrup, Danfoss, Engelmann, Sensus (Xylem), Sontex, Qundis, Landis+Gyr, Zenner, Wasion Group, Itron, Ista, Elster, Diehl

