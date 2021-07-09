Impregnating Resins Market Breakdown Data by Product Type, Business Type, End-User, and Key Countries, Forecast 2017-2026

Global Impregnating Resins Market is accounted for $1.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand in the electrical and electronics industry mainly electric motors and generators, Technological Advancement in the Automotive Industry and an increase of Renewable Energy are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, instability in Raw Material Prices and Less Efficiency of Solvent-Based Resin Systems are hampering the market.

Impregnating resins are also recognized as secondary insulation ingredients that can be diluted in an appropriate amount with thinners. They are broadly used in creators, electric motors, and modifiers as well as in other industrial fields.

On the basis of application, automotive components segment holds significant growth during the forecast period due to growing consumer demand, changing in government regulations in the automotive and technological advancement in the automotive industry.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the major market share during the forecast period owing to increasing development in succeeding economies such as India, China, and South-East Asian countries, which has resulted in augmented demand for transformers, generators, ad electric motors and hence, Impregnating Resins.

Some of the key players profiled in the Impregnating Resins Market include Hitachi Chemicals, Kyocera Corporation, 3M Company, Robnor Resinlab, Wacker Chemie, AEV, Spanjaard, Axalta Coating Systems, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Elantas, Von Roll Holdings, Ranbar Electrical Materials, Bodo Moller Chemie Group, Momentive and Nitto.

