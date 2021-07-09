Industrial Robotics Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023 | Top Key Players – Daihen , Denso , Epson America, Fanuc , Kawasaki Heavy Industries , KUKA Robotics

Industrial Robotics Market was valued at $37,875 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $70,715 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Global Industrial Robotics Market is majorly driven by a surge in labor charges worldwide, which in turn has enforced manufacturers to replace human labor with machines. Asia and Europe are the key growth regions of the world, with leading players, namely ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Kawasaki, and the Yaskawa Electric Corporation being based out in the region.

The global industrial production output is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The demand for industrial robotics is majorly observed in industries such as automobiles and heavy engineering. However, increased need for automation in non-conventional areas, such as microelectronics, has increased the demand of industrial robotics. Hence, an auxiliary channel utilizing industrial robotics has surfaced in the recent years. The heavy engineering sector is also responsible for the increased demand of industrial robotics.

Major Key Players of the Industrial Robotics Market are:

Daihen , Denso , Epson America, Fanuc , Kawasaki Heavy Industries , KUKA Robotics Corporation , Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , Nachi Robotic Systems, Panasonic Corporation , Universal Robotics , Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Get sample copy of “Industrial Robotics Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659470/sample

The global industrial robotics market is impacted by several factors such as usage of industrial robotics in the manufacturing industry, increased demand for automation activities in the industry, reduction in custom duties, and evolving robotics & artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Furthermore, the high cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth.

Major Types of Industrial Robotics covered are:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Others

Major Applications of Industrial Robotics covered are:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

Machinery

Metals

Food & Beverages

Precision & Optics

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Industrial Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Industrial Robotics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Industrial Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Industrial Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659470/discount

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Robotics Market Size

2.2 Industrial Robotics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Robotics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Robotics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Robotics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Robotics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Industrial Robotics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Industrial Robotics Revenue by Product

4.3 Industrial Robotics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Industrial Robotics Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659470/buying

In the end, Industrial Robotics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales[email protected]