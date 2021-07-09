Insights-as-a-Service Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2023 | IBM, Capgemini, Accenture, Oracle, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Dell EMC, NTT Data, Good Data, Zephyr Health, Smartfocus

Insights-as-a-Service Global Market Report 2019-2023

Insights as a service is a type of cloud service that involves providing specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Capgemini, Accenture, Oracle, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Dell EMC, NTT Data, Good Data, Zephyr Health, Smartfocus

Product Type Segmentation

Predictive Insights

Descriptive Insights

Prescriptive Insights

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Table of Content:

Section 1 Insights-as-a-Service Product Definition

Section 2 Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Insights-as-a-Service Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Insights-as-a-Service Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Insights-as-a-Service Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Insights-as-a-Service Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Insights-as-a-Service Cost of Production Analysis

