Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2019 to 2025 | Industry Key Players – Nuance, IBM, Clara Labs, Creative Virtual, CX Company, Artificial Solutions, Anboto, InteliWISE, Apple, eGain Communications

Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) is a next generation software solution that facilitates user interaction with PC, through internet, SMS, messenger and other interfaces. IVA systems use various interaction methods, which include text-to-text, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speech-to-speech, among others to assist users in executing their respective tasks.

Cost efficiencies along with effectiveness in serving to the customers have been one of the main focuses of entire service based industry. An intelligent virtual assistant is used in assisting multiple customers to gain access to a service. Instant response to the customer, accurate and improved data collection and reduction in dependency are few of the factors that lure companies across bank sector, e-retailers, and others to adopt such intelligent virtual assistant solutions.

The report aims to provide an overview of global intelligent virtual assistant market along with detailed segmentation of market by service, technology, end-user and five major geographical regions. Global intelligent virtual assistant market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period due to huge technological advancements in the field of speech and voice recognition technologies which is in turn boosting the growth for this market.

Key players profiled in the report include Nuance Corporation, IBM Corporation, Clara Labs, Creative Virtual Ltd., CX Company, Artificial Solutions, Anboto, InteliWISE, Apple Inc., and eGain Communications

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global intelligent virtual assistant market

– To analyze and forecast the global intelligent virtual assistant market on the basis of technology, service and end-user

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall intelligent virtual assistant market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profile key intelligent virtual assistant players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Landscape

4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis- Global

6 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Service

7 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology

8 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-User

9 Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Nuance Corporation

12.2 IBM Corporation

12.3 Clara Labs

12.4 Creative Virtual Ltd.

12.5 CX Company

12.6 Artificial Solutions

12.7 Anboto

12.8 InteliWISE

12.9 Apple Inc.

12.10 eGain Communications

13 Appendix

