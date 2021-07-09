Lighting Contactor Market expected to reach $1592.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% | General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Danfoss, Siemens
The report on “Lighting Contactor Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.
Global Lighting Contactor Market is accounted for $650.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1592.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) in the lighting industry, increasing demand for smart control and growing need of energy-efficient lighting are propelling the market growth. However, high installation cost and lack of standard regulatory framework are hampering the market growth.
Lighting contactors are relay switches that regulates the flow of electricity through a circuit powering the lighting in a given area. They occur remotely and control circuits with higher voltages which can be dangerous to the operator, if controlled directly. A lighting contactor switch runs at a lower but safer load and controls the high voltage/current circuit using an electromagnet.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Danfoss, Siemens, Hager, NSI Industries, Acuity, Legrand, Eaton, Schlumberger
The “Global Lighting Contactor Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Lighting Contactor market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Lighting Contactor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Lighting Contactor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Lighting Contactor market based on various segments.
The report analyzes factors affecting Lighting Contactor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Lighting Contactor market in these regions.
Fundamentals of Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Lighting Contactor Market Size
2.2 Lighting Contactor Growth Trends by Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Lighting Contactor Market Size by Manufacturers
3.2 Lighting Contactor Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Lighting Contactor Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Lighting Contactor Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Lighting Contactor Sales by Product
4.2 Global Lighting Contactor Revenue by Product
4.3 Lighting Contactor Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Lighting Contactor Breakdown Data by End User
