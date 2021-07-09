Liquid Particle Counter Market size will reach US$ 132.4 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.5% – Beckman Coulter, Suzhou Sujing, Rion, Particle Measuring Systems, Entegris (PSS)
According to this study, over the next five years the Liquid Particle Counter market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 132.4 million by 2024, from US$ 115.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Liquid Particle Counter business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Liquid Particle Counter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Liquid Particle Counter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Offline Type
In-line Remote Type
On the basis of product type, the offline type segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 69.66% share in 2018 and register the highest CAGR in global Liquid Particle Counter market.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Electronics & Semiconductors
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
In the applications, electronics and semiconductors segment were estimated to account for the highest market share of 53.56% in 2018. The remained 46.44% was for chemical, pharmaceutical and other fields
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Beckman Coulter
Suzhou Sujing
Rion
Particle Measuring Systems
Entegris (PSS)
Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions
Hal Technology
PAMAS
Chemtrac
Topas
Markus Klotz GmbH
