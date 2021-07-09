Luxury Furniture Market Research Report with Growth, Latest Trends & Forecasts till 2024

Luxury Furniture Market Insights

The global economic development has led to rising standards of living. The influx of people in urban areas in conjunction with rising disposable income is expected to generate demand for high-end products in the upcoming years. As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the global luxury furniture market is projected to expand at a steady but constant CAGR over the assessment period 2016 to 2021.

Changing lifestyle in conjunction with shifts in aesthetic preferences are expected to keep the market on its growth trajectory over the next couple of years. The growth of the hospitality sector is also forecasted to catalyze the growth of the luxury furniture market through the projection period. Increasing demand from hotels and resorts are anticipated to accelerate revenue generation for the industry leaders. Also, the increasing number of designer furniture stores and luxury furniture brands are expected to propel market expansion in the forthcoming years.

The introduction of new designs and innovations are expected to act as the growth catalyst to the luxury furniture market over the assessment period. Key players are also emphasizing on the development of new materials for the production of this furniture. Some of the materials that have gained popularity among the manufacturers are metal, wood, and plastic. Also, the shift being witnessed towards biodegradable product materials is anticipated to emerge as the growth trend of the market in the nearby future.

Industry News:

In May 2019, Baccarat Crystal, a French manufacturer of fine crystal glassware, has ventured into the furniture market with its complete furniture collection – Baccarat La Maison, that features glamorous high-end furniture.

In May 2019, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, has got a new luxury furniture store filled with new and renovated furniture. It is a joint venture of Franklin business owner Lisa Biggers and a local entrepreneur Michelle Morgan.

Competitive Lnadscape:

The prominent players expected to contribute to the development of the global luxury furniture market are

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Giovanni Visentin s.r.l.

Valderamobili s.r.l.

Scavolini Spa

Turri S.r.l.

Iola Furniture Ltd.

Henredon Furniture Industries Inc.

Laura Ashley Holding Plc

Muebles Pico

Market Segmentation:

By raw material, the global luxury furniture market has been segmented into wood, metal, plastic, and others.



