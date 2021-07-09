Macau International & MICE Travelers Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2025

“Macau International & MICE Travelers Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Macau international & MICE travelers market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Macau international & MICE travelers market. This report also provides readers with insight into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2016 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Macau international and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses country-focused analysis to explore Macau international & MICE travelers market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Other Countries

Key Findings:

By 2025, Macau will generate more than US$ 15 Billion revenues by international travelers

Macau Rises to Become Most Popular Destination

Macau will attract more than 2 Million MICE travelers by 2025

China, Hong Kong and Taiwan region remained Macao’s top three visitor source markets

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Macau Total International Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Macau Total International Travelers Spending & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Macau Total International Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Macau Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Major 20 Countries International Travelers Visitation to Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Major 20 Countries Travelers Spending in Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Macau International & MICE Travelers Market

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

Macau Total International Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast (2016 – 2025) Total International Travelers Visitation & Forecast Total International Travelers Spending & Forecast



Macau Total MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast (2016 – 2025) MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast



Macau Total International Travelers Visitation & Spending Share (%) (2016 – 2025) Total International Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



Macau MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share (%) (2016 – 2025) MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Macau International & MICE Travelers Market Market Drivers Market Inhibitors



About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products' demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

