Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Research Report by Size, Leading Segment, Competitive analysis, key players by forecast 2025

Medical malpractice insurance is basically a type of professional liability insurance that take care of the expenses of claims regarding malpractice.Medical Malpractice Insurance Market valued approximately USD 17.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.78% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Medical malpractice insurance is basically a type of professional liability insurance that take care of the expenses of claims regarding malpractice. This type of insurance is generally bought by doctors and other medical professionals for risk asserts that may emerge from patient treatment. The expense of medical malpractice insurance has extensively augmented over the last decade due to the elevation in number and size of the claims. Medical malpractice claims can occur at any time. The medical malpractice can provide fund to the practitioners’ legal defense whether it’s against individual or facility. Everyone makes mistakes, even highly skilled and educated doctors may misdiagnose an ailment or make a mistake. The medical professionals, those having medical malpractice insurance, get the suitable security against those faults made during their practice.

In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Medical Malpractice Insurance Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Medical Malpractice Insurance market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Medical Malpractice Insurance Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Medical Malpractice Insurance Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Chubb (ACE),Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali, Doctors Company, Marsh & McLennan , Liberty Mutual, Medical Protective, Aviva, Zurich, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Munich Re, Aon, Beazley, Mapfre, Physicians Insurance, Old Republic Insurance Company

