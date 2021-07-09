Mentoring Software Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2019 to 2025

The Mentoring Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mentoring software, also known as corporate mentoring software, provides companies and HR departments with solutions that streamline and manage business mentoring programs. These tools provide administrators and employees alike with tools for facilitating mentorship programs and connecting mentors to mentees.

Mentoring software typically provide solutions for all kinds of mentoring programs, including one-on-one, coach-driven, or group-based, and often integrate with an organization’s corporate LMS. This factor also boosting the demand of mentoring software across the world. However, availability of presence software and high cost associated with this software are the factors that limiting the market growth of Mentoring Software during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Graduway

– eMentorConnect

– Mentor ink

– sfG Software

– Chronus

– CiviCore

– Frontline Education

– Achiiva

– LifeSpace

– QML24

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

By Type:

– On-Premises

– Cloud-Based

By Application:

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

