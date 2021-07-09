Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 36.4% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market accounted for US$ 44.33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025.

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems. Apart from the application platform providers, large automotive OEMs have announced their plans to invest in this large business opportunity. MaaS is expected to be a key driver in the growth and profitability of the automotive industry outpacing the profits earned by only manufacturing cars by these automakers.

An exclusive Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Worldwide Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

