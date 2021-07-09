Offshore Pipeline Market expected to reach $21.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% | Saipem, Subsea 7, Mcdermott, Wood Group, Technip Fmc, Sapura Energy Berhad

The report on “Offshore Pipeline Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Offshore Pipeline market is accounted for $10.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The rising demand for crude oil and natural gas and growing demand for safe, economical, and reliable connectivity are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, cross border pipeline transportation is hindering the growth of the market. In addition, increasing demand for refined products and offshore/ultra-deepwater discoveries are some of the factors providing ample opportunities.

Pipelines transport processed oil or gas. The structures must be strong enough to withstand the harshest environments, and ensure that production is not interrupted and remains economically feasible. The development of oil and gas fields offshore requires specialized pipeline equipment. The conveyed fluid is a single phase fluid after separation from oil, gas, water, and other solids. The pipeline is also called an “export line”. The pipeline has moderately low (ambient) temperature and low pressure just enough to export the fluid to the destination.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Saipem, Subsea 7, Mcdermott, Wood Group, Technip Fmc, Sapura Energy Berhad, Fugro, Atteris, Penspen, Petrofac, Senaat, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

