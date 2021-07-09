Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market Expected to reach $43.84billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.57% – BASF, Chempri BV, Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries Chemicals, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Wilmar International

Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market is accounted for $19.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $43.84billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecast period. Factors such as high demand coming from consumer markets, easy availability of raw materials, and a growing market for green chemicals are fuelling the market growth. However, fluctuation in prices of raw

Download a sample report https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012218073/sample

Oleochemicals are chemicals derived from oils and fats and widely used in home and personal care products. Oleochemical fatty acid is one of the chemicals in the Oleochemicals class which is derived through hydrolysis process of oils or fats. Oleochemical fatty acid is a raw material used for the production of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a plasticizer, polarizing agent, a component for disinfectant production. Besides, they are also used in waxes, candles, animal feed, cleaning components, surfactants, vulcanizing agent for rubber, manufacture of alkyd resin, water proof cements etc.

Based on end user, pharmaceutical & personal care segment is witnessing largest growth because consumers are becoming conscious about the environmental benefits and cost effectiveness offered by Oleochemicals.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market and the factors favouring the growth of this region are growing population, high economic growth across major economies and improving standard of living.

Some of the key players in oleochemical fatty acids market include BASF Corp., Chempri BV, Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries Ltd. Chemicals, Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd, Terravia Holdings, Inc., Baerlocher Gmbh, Evonik Industries Ag, Aarhuskarlshamn Ab (Aak), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, VVF Limited, ABITEC Corp, 3F Industries Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, Chiba Fatty Acid Co. Ltd and Akzonobel.

Processes Covered:

-Distilled Oleochemical fatty acid

-Fractionated Oleochemical fatty acid

Types Covered:

-Oleic Acids

-Distilled Fatty Acids

-Stearic acid

-Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

-Caproic acid

-Glycerin

-Fatty Alcohols

-Oil Fatty Acids

-Palm Fatty Acids

-Other Types

Applications Covered:

-Polymers

-Coating & Resin

-Soap and detergent

-Paper, candles, waxes

-Rubber, Latex

-Plastic

-Other Applications

Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012218073/buying

End Users Covered:

-Agrochemicals

-Ore Processing

-Personal care & Pharmaceutical

-Food & Cosmetics

-Vulcanization

-Emulsion Polymerization

-Toiletries

-Derivatives

-Textile Softeners

-Other End Users

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/oleochemical-fatty-acids-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]