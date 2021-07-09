Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2018-2025

The ophthalmic ultrasound systems market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The ophthalmic ultrasound systems market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, Increase in geriatric population, and rising the prevalence of eye disease such as uncorrected refractive errors, glaucoma, cataract, ciliary body cysts, neoplasms, and angle trauma are major factor which is driving the growth of ophthalmic ultrasound systems market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing new advanced imaging systems for application in intraocular measurement and anterior segment examination so this market is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging system is non-invasive visualization technique, which is more convenient and relatively inexpensive as compared to other techniques such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems allow imaging of anatomy and pathology involving the anterior and posterior segment of the eye. This system provides diagnostic information in conditions such as trauma, glaucoma, cysts and neoplasm’s. It also allows measurement of length of cornea and other information before conducting procedures such as cataract surgery.

The key players influencing the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market are APPASAMY ASSOCIATES, Halma plc, MicroMedical Devices, Inc., Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, Quantel Medical, NIDEK CO., LTD., MEDA Co., Ltd., Sonomed Escalon, AMETEK, Inc., and Optos.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, and end user. The product segment includes, A- scan, B- scan, combined scan, pachymeter, and ultrasound bio-microscopy (UBM). The modality segment is classified into, standalone and portable modality. Based on end users, the market is classified as, hospital, eye research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmology clinics.

North America is anticipated to be dominant in the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market over forecasted period. Owing to the well developed and established healthcare infrastructure and high spending on healthcare industry are factors driving the market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region will occupy more market share in upcoming years. With the majority of growth primarily driven by rise government initiative in healthcare awareness and emergence of middle class in these regions are is the primary factor which is driving the growth of ophthalmic ultrasound systems market in Asia-Pacific region.

The ophthalmic ultrasound systems market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market based on product, modality, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall ophthalmic ultrasound systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

