Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market to 2025- Top Companies are Teleflex Incorporated, Linde Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Sunset Healthcare Solutions

Oxygen gas is needed by the body to function properly, the deficiency of the oxygen leads to the respiratory diseases and therefore oxygen therapy is prescribed. Oxygen therapy is a treatment that enables a patient with extra oxygen. Generally, lungs absorb oxygen from the air for breathing. However, in some conditions a person is unable to breathe due to lack of enough oxygen.

The market of oxygen therapy devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rise in the pollution, rising geriatric population who unable to breathe, rise in the number of asthma patients and rise in the smokers. The advancement in technology in the medical device industry which is leading to the create variants of masks and other devices. Also rise in the demand is expecting the growth of the oxygen therapy equipment market.

Profiles of Key Oxygen Therapy Equipment Manufacturing Companies:

1 Koninklijke Philips N.V

2 Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC)

3 Teleflex Incorporated

4 Linde Healthcare

5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

6 Invacare Corporation

7 Inogen

8 Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc

9 Care Enterprise Co., Ltd

10 Salter Labs

The “Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Analysis To 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global oxygen therapy equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global oxygen therapy equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the oxygen therapy equipment market.



The global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and geography. The product segment is classified as oxygen concentrators, oxygen delivery equipment, liquid oxygen equipment, oxygen cylinders. The application segment is segmented as COPD, respiratory diseases, asthma and others. Similarly, the end user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and home care settings.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oxygen therapy equipment market based on product, application, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall oxygen therapy equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, key Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

