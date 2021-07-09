Packaging Robots Market Growth 2017-2023 Leading Key Players – Brokk AB (SE), Durr Systems, Amada , FIPA , Kejie Group, Star Seiki

Packaging Robots Market size is expected to reach $4,649 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Vacuum grippers are widely used in picking up flat materials such as glass sheets or metal sheets. Such types of grippers use suction caps to grip multiple objects at once, during packaging and palletizing processes. Objects such as big crates, boxes, cans, and bottles are handled by vacuum grippers and hence has observed a significant usage in the packaging industries.

The global packaging robot industry is driven by factors such as growing need for automation in industry verticals, increased usage of robots for maximum efficiency, and cost reduction benefits by adopting robotic packaging systems. Additionally, with the evolving global robotics industry and continuous growth in retail and e-commerce industry, the packaging robots market is likely to spur during the forecast period. However, high initial cost and a shortage of skilled and trained personnel restrain the packaging robots market growth.

Major Key Players of the Packaging Robots Market are:

GUANGZHOU RISONG INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING (CN), Brokk AB (SE), Durr Systems, Amada , FIPA , Kejie Group, Star Seiki Co, Ylog GmbH, Weiss Robotics, and Suzhou GST Technology.

The packaging robots industry is classified based on application into picking, packing and palletizing. Picking & placing is the fastest growing application owing to rapid growth in e-commerce sector and the majority of demand for packaging robots come from e-commerce industry. E-commerce industries majorly utilize picking robots for order fulfillment process because manual item picking is a labor-intensive and tough task. Therefore, automation on item picking improves efficiency and saves cost. The utility of robotic systems has increased in food & beverage, e-commerce, healthcare, and automotive industries to meet their requirements and increase efficiency. Growth in industrialization and need for automation to reduce costs and waste, and improving the production efficiency drive the demand for these systems in the market. In addition, high accuracy, superior efficiency, and reduction in product damage offered by pick & place robot systems also fuel this demand.

Major Types of Packaging Robots covered are:

Clamp

Claw

Vacuum

Others

Major Applications of Packaging Robots covered are:

Pick & place

Packing

Case packing

Tray packing

Filling

Others

Palletizing

Case palletizing

Bag palletizing

De-palletizing

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Packaging Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Packaging Robots market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Packaging Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Packaging Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Packaging Robots Market Size

2.2 Packaging Robots Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Packaging Robots Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Packaging Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Packaging Robots Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Packaging Robots Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Packaging Robots Sales by Product

4.2 Global Packaging Robots Revenue by Product

4.3 Packaging Robots Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Packaging Robots Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Packaging Robots industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

