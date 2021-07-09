Particle Measuring Systems Market size will reach US$ 286 million by 2024 – Met One, STAUFF, Rion, Particle Measuring Systems, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions
Particle Measuring Systems market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 286 million by 2024, from US$ 241.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Particle Measuring Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Particle Measuring Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Particle Measuring Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Handheld Type
Portable Type
Remote Type
The first main kind is Handheld Type, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 46.03% in 2018.Another main kind is Portable Type, for many companies, Portable Type is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Portable Type share the rest 39.85% market share in 2018.The rest kind is Remote Type and it hold a lower share in global market, which accounts for about 14.27% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Food and Beverage
Aerospace & Defense
From the application of particle measuring Systems, Medical & Pharmaceutica applications are the most extensive, accounting for 39.79% in 2018. followed by electronics, accounting for 29.79%, and the least for Aerospace and Defense applications.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Met One
STAUFF
Rion
Particle Measuring Systems
Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions
Beckman Coulter
Spectro Scientific
TSI Inc
Grimm Aerosol Technik
PAMAS
Climet Instruments Company
Honri
Suzhou Sujing
Kanomax
