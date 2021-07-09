Patient Monitoring Accessories Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019 to 2025

The patient monitoring accessories market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The growth of global patient monitoring accessories market is expected to be majorly driven by various factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of heart patient, cardiovascular disorder in the global population. In addition, rising number of geriatric population and various technological improvements in the healthcare industry are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players in the global patient monitoring accessories market.

Patient monitoring accessories help the healthcare professionals to reach the highest level of clinical excellence. The patient monitoring accessories majorly includes needle, cuffs, electrodes, catheters, sensors, cables, valves and masks among others. These accessories are used by the doctors and clinicians along with the patient monitoring devices to understand the health condition of the patients.

The key players influencing the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ambu A/S., Medtronic, 3M, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, CONMED Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Welch Allyn, Beckman Coulter, Inc., LifeWatch

The global patient monitoring accessories market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and geography. The type segment includes, hemodynamic monitoring device accessories, remote patient monitoring device accessories, neuromonitoring device accessories and respiratory monitoring device accessories. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical center and others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the patient monitoring accessories market in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, improved infrastructure of healthcare and rising number of cardiovascular disorders, high blood pressure due to unhealthy diet, lifestyle in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to cost reduction in manufacturing product and equipment in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

The patient monitoring accessories market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global patient monitoring accessories market based on type, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall patient monitoring accessories market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

