Personal Lines Insurance Market Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period 2019-2026

Personal Lines refers to the insurance that is designed for personal use. Insurance companies sell these policies to individuals, as opposed to companies, to reimburse them for losses or damage to their possessions or to protect them from liability. The growth of the personal Lines insurance market is primarily driven by growth in awareness regarding insurance and lesser liability concerns as compared to commercial insurance. However, government regulations and expenses associated with personal Lines insurance are expected to hamper the market growth.

In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Personal Lines Insurance Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Personal Lines Insurance market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Personal Lines Insurance Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Personal Lines Insurance Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Personal Lines Insurance Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Aviva

Admiral

Direct Lines

Churchill

HUB International Ltd.

Confie Seguros Holding Co.

USI Insurance Services

AssuredPartners Inc.

TWFG Insurance Services

Crystal & Co.

Leavitt Group

PayneWest Insurance

Petplan

Animal Friends

AXA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Property

Casualty

By Application:

Individual

Family

Thus the research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Personal Lines Insurance Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Personal Lines Insurance Dynamics

Chapter 4. Personal Lines Insurance Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Personal Lines Insurance Market By Type

Chapter 6. Global Personal Lines Insurance Market, By Application

Chapter 7. Personal Lines Insurance Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

