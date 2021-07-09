Personal Lines Insurance Market Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period 2019-2026
Personal Lines refers to the insurance that is designed for personal use. Insurance companies sell these policies to individuals, as opposed to companies, to reimburse them for losses or damage to their possessions or to protect them from liability. The growth of the personal Lines insurance market is primarily driven by growth in awareness regarding insurance and lesser liability concerns as compared to commercial insurance. However, government regulations and expenses associated with personal Lines insurance are expected to hamper the market growth.
In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Personal Lines Insurance Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Personal Lines Insurance market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Personal Lines Insurance Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Personal Lines Insurance Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Personal Lines Insurance Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading Market players mainly include-
Aviva
Admiral
Direct Lines
Churchill
HUB International Ltd.
Confie Seguros Holding Co.
USI Insurance Services
AssuredPartners Inc.
TWFG Insurance Services
Crystal & Co.
Leavitt Group
PayneWest Insurance
Petplan
Animal Friends
AXA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Property
Casualty
By Application:
Individual
Family
Thus the research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Personal Lines Insurance Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Personal Lines Insurance Dynamics
Chapter 4. Personal Lines Insurance Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Personal Lines Insurance Market By Type
Chapter 6. Global Personal Lines Insurance Market, By Application
Chapter 7. Personal Lines Insurance Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9. Research Process
