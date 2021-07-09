Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market Updates,Key Trends and Forecast to 2025 – Quantic, Parexel, Lachman, Concept, GMP

Driving factors such as increasing approval of new therapeutics coupled with strategic mergers & acquisitions of key players to expand their presence in pharma & biotech industries are expected to remain on the top spot for the growth of pharmaceutical outsourcing services industry globally. For example, in December 2017, as per the article published by the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society, the number of new molecular entity published by the U.S. FDA (around 46) in 2017, was the highest compared to the new drugs approved till 2016.

On contrary, the drug development cost is increasing at a significant rate. According to the estimates of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the total drug development related R&D spending in 2014 amounted to USD 51.2 billion. Thus, outsourcing process helps a company to save hefty amount, which is spent on R&D; hence, increasing demand for consulting services. On the flip side, raising issues on data security and growing concerns over third-party performance restrain the industry growth to some extent.

Service Takeaway

Service segment is bifurcated into Product design, Product testing, Consulting, Auditing and Assessment, Regulatory Affairs, Product maintenance, Training, and others. Of these, consulting service holds the highest share throughout the study period. In 2017, this segment has captured around 18.5% share and is likely to show robust growth during the forecast period. Consulting services such as remediation, quality management systems, and regulatory compliances are covered under this segment. On another side, regulatory affairs outsourcing is considered to grow with the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Associated benefits such as cost-effectiveness, reduce documentation, and pro-active risk management helps this segment to capture significant revenue share during the future period.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the highest share. In 2017, these regions have captured over 75% revenue share collectively. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show double-digit growth rates (11.2% from 2017-2025) in during the future period. This region is considered to grow with the highest CAGR as it is well positioned to become a preferred destination for pharmaceutical studies. Furthermore, factors such as speedy recruitment, large patient pool, cost-effectiveness, and presence of high-quality infrastructure support the regional growth over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market Overview

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market,

