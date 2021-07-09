Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market 2025 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – Borealis AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec , SABIC, Formosa Plastics

Polypropylene and polypropylene composites market for injection molding was valued at $41,944 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $84,419 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Polypropylene is one of the commonly used plastics as well as a fiber. As fiber, polypropylene is used in the manufacturing of artificial turf for sports and leisure activities. It is a thermoplastic, which is made by combining propylene monomer, and is used in numerous applications, such as packaging, reusable containers, laboratory equipment, textiles, and auto components. Attributes such as low cost, electrical insulating properties, heat resistance, easy‐to-mold nature, chemical resistance, and convenient end-use applications have led to the widespread usage of injection molded polypropylene. Injection molded polypropylene & polypropylene composites can attain complex and intricate shapes, minimizing wastage of the material, and are used in the various industries. Hence, injection molded plastics are used in the manufacturing of automotive components, interior wrapping, and numerous assembly parts, which fuel their adoption, thereby driving the growth of the polypropylene market.

Major Key Players of the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market are:

Borealis AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec , SABIC, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., DuPont, INEOS, and Braskem.

The major driving factor that is responsible for the growth of the injection molded polypropylene and polypropylene composites market is upsurge in demand for polypropylene and polypropylene composites from various industries. Furthermore, low labor cost, advantage of mass production, and better waste management in the injection molding process have fueled the market growth. However, high initial tooling cost of the injection molding and availability of other substitutes providing stiff competition to polypropylene hinder the market growth. On the contrary, robotics used in injection molding process is expected to make future opportunities for the market growth.

Major Types of Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites covered are:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Major Applications of Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites covered are:

Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market Size

2.2 Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Sales by Product

4.2 Global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Revenue by Product

4.3 Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

