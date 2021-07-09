Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market size will reach US$ 1998 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% – Wave Cyber, Steelhead Composites, Pentair, Hexagon Composites, ROPV

Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1998 million by 2024, from US$ 1660.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pressure Vessel Composite Materials business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pressure Vessel Composite Materials value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite

Glass fiber reinforced composite materials are attractive because their properties can be tailored to meet the specific needs of a variety of applications. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites (CFRP) are lightweight,

Segmentation by application:

Water Treatment

Composite LPG Cylinders

Gas Storage

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Wave Cyber

Steelhead Composites

Pentair

Hexagon Composites

ROPV

Protec Arisawa

Aburi Composites

Jiangsu Pengyu

Applied Membranes

BEL Group

NPROXX

Doosan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pressure Vessel Composite Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pressure Vessel Composite Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

