Process Automation Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 – ABB, Honeywell International, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Danaher, Mitsubishi Electric, Emerson Electric, Ametek, Rockwell Automation, Robert Bosch, Siemens,

According to Publisher, the Global Process Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Improved focus on manufacturing in developing economies, technological innovations and growing adoption of robotics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, shortage of skilled workforce and security concerns are hindering the market.

Process automation industries have been into continuation for a long time. The advance in automation systems has taken the process industries to a next level in terms of time management, production quality, energy efficiency and optimization of process. It generally follows five layered architecture in which I/O systems is at lowest level then PLC then SCADA followed by MES and ERP respectively. These five layers together form process automation.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric

Danaher Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Ametek Inc

Rockwell Automation

Teledyne Technologies Inc

Yamatake Corporation

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmBH

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Based on end user, paper and pulp industry has significant growth during the forecast period due to it required high utilization of raw material during a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation. By geography, North America has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the major developments surrounding the emerging technologies.

Valves, Actuators and Positioners Covered:

– Actuators

– Valves

– Positioners

Modules Covered:

– Switches

– Input/Output Cards

– Controllers

– Software Systems

– Process Automation Services

– Instrumentation & Controls

Communication Protocols Covered:

– Wireless Protocol

– Wired Protocol

End Users Covered:

– Food and Beverages

– Oil and Gas

– Chemical and Petrochemical

– Water and Wastewater Treatment

– Paper and Pulp

– Pharmaceutical

– Energy and Utilities

– Automotive

– Packaging

– Metals industry

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

