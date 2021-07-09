Push Pull Closures Market Breakdown Data by Product Type, Business Type, End-User, and Key Countries, Forecast 2017-2026

Global Push Pull Closures Market is accounted for $2190.81 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3986 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Rising consumer spending on convenience products and high demand for smaller bottles are some of the factors thrusting market growth. However, the strict rules and regulations by various governments against the use of plastic are hindering the market.

Push-pull closures are mainly used in liquid dishwashing. The consumer pulls the spout to open the bottle and can then push the spout to reclose. Beverage push-pull (formerly sports cap) is mainly evident in mineral water and soft drinks, typically in the still water and sports drinks categories and for bottles typically less than one litre in size.

On the basis of material type, Polypropylene segment holds the major growth during the forecast period owing to growing consumer orientation towards sanitation and raising the sales of sports bottles. Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the biggest market share during the forecast period due to increasing consumption of beverages.

Some of the key players profiled in the Push Pull Closures Market include Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC, Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, Global Closure Systems, Amcor Limited, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc., Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG, O. Berk Company, LLC, United Caps Luxembourg S.A, CL Smith Company, RPC.M&H Plastics. Ltd., Closure Systems International, Inc., and Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd.

