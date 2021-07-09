Radiation Curable Coatings Market 2027 Trends and Future Prospects by Top Manufactures- AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Chugoku Marine Paints and PPG Industries

The advantageous properties such as rapid curing, superior hardness, and abrasion resistance, etc. offered by the radiation curable coatings will drive the demand growth for radiation curable coatings market. Furthermore, it’s environment-friendly property like low VOC will further imply in the demand growth for the radiation curable coatings market. Predominately, high raw material prices and difficulties with curing 3-dimensional objects may hamper the demand growth for radiation curable coatings market. However, the growing usage of radiation curable coatings for coatings application of electronic products will create opportunities for the radiation curable coatings market.

Radiation curable coatings are cured through the radiation of UV or electron beam; it is being applied on polymers. Radiation curable coatings have four different components i.e., oligomers, monomers, photoinitiators, and additives. Oligomers such as epoxy acrylate, urethane acrylate, polyester acrylate, polyether acrylate, etc. are used in radiation curable coatings. Radiation curable coatings provide various advantages to coatings application such as high and consistent coating quality, high production rate, low fire hazard, low volatile organic compound (VOC), and others. Radiation curable coatings are applied for coatings applications on wood, plastics, and others.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1.AkzoNobel NV

2.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd LLC

3.BASF SE

4.Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

5.Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd

6.PPG Industries Inc.

7.Royal DSM

8.The Sherwin-Williams Company

9.Watson Coatings Inc.

10.Yips Chemical Holdings Ltd

The radiation curable coatings market is segmented on the basis of components, application. On the basis of components, the radiation curable coatings market is segmented into, oligomers, monomers, photoinitiators, additives. On the basis of application, the radiation curable coatings market is segmented into, industrial, op lacquers, electronics, printing inks, others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Radiation Curable Coatings Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

