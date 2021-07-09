Railway Sleepers Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Railway Sleepers Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Railway Sleepers market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Railway Sleepers industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Railway sleepers are predominantly produced from wood or concrete. Wooden sleepers are usually produced from hardwood, although soft wood is also possible depending on the application. Before the appearance of Concrete Sleepers, steel sleepers were also commonly used in the construction of railway tracks.

A railway sleeper is a rectangular support for the rails in railroad tracks. Generally laid perpendicular to the rails, ties transfer loads to the track ballast and subgrade, hold the rails upright and keep them spaced to the correct gauge. Railway sleepers are traditionally made of wood, but pre-stressed concrete is now also widely used, especially in Europe and Asia. Steel ties are common on secondary lines in the UK; plastic composite ties are also employed, although far less than wood or concrete.

From the view of region, Asia-Pacific and Europe have a larger sales market share in 2018 which together account for 74.02%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. South America hold a market share of 6.63% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Asia-Pacific might affect the development trend of Railway Sleepers. North America also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively lowest growth rate within selected regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Railway Sleepers market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 890 million by 2024, from US$ 710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Railway Sleepers business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Abetong

Kirchdorfer Group

Austrak

Patil Group

Aveng Infraset

The Indian Hume Pipe

Schwihag

BSW Timber

Biatec Group (Quercus)

Shandong High Speed Rail Equipment Material

Weihai Ruihe Railway Sleeper

Hengchang Railroad Sleeper

Kunming Railway Sleeper

Jingzhou Fengyuan

Segmentation by product type:

Concrete Sleepers

Wood Sleepers

Others

Segmentation by application:

Railway

Mine

Landscape Decoration

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Railway Sleepers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Railway Sleepers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Railway Sleepers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Railway Sleepers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Railway Sleepers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

