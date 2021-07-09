Rapid Test Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Rapid Test Market (services) with detailed market segmentation by contaminant, technology, food tested and geography. The global rapid test market (services) is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rapid test market (services) players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key rapid test market (services) companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bureau Veritas S. A., Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID Inc., Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., SGS SA, TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd. and Others

Increasing the number of foodborne disease across the globe is driving the demand for rapid test market (services). Furthermore, growth in demand for faster and reliable test results in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the rapid test market (services) significantly. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers about food safety worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the rapid test market (services). Active measure taken by the government and regulatory bodies for food safety is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global rapid test market (services) is segmented on the basis of contaminant, technology and food tested.

The rapid test is used as a tool for food companies to validate and verify the efficacy of their food product. The rapid test helps in the detection of foodborne pathogens and toxins. It comprises the testing of food products for several contaminants such as pesticides, meat speciation, heavy metals, allergens, pathogens, mycotoxins, GMOs, and others. Rapid test methods are less time consuming than conventional methods used to detect the foodborne pathogen.

The report analyzes factors affecting rapid test market (services) from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the rapid test market (services) in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Rapid Test Market Landscape Rapid Test Market – Key Market Dynamics Rapid Test Market – Global Market Analysis Rapid Test Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Rapid Test Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Rapid Test Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Rapid Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Rapid Test Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

